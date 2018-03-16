Men's Salon 'The Gents Place' Debuts In River Oaks

HEALTH & FITNESS

By Hoodline
A new men's hair salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2400 Mid Lane in River Oaks, the fresh addition is called The Gents Place.

This newcomer--which has multiple locations in Illinois, Kansas and Texas--is owned and operated by franchisee Jeff Stocks. He also plans to open another five outposts during the next few years, according to the Chron.

Billed as a "men's grooming and lifestyle club," The Gents Place features a wide variety of services, like the "Three Course Hair Service," with shampoo and conditioning, a steamed towel and hot lather neck shave; ear, nose or eyebrow waxing; and straight razor shaves. (You can check out the full selection of offerings here.)

The new men's hair salon has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Tyler M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 10th, said, "Best place to get a haircut. Everyone is super friendly and was ready and willing to answer any questions. Definitely has a better feel and more refined than some bad frat boy party at other shops."

Yelper Matt N. added, "Went to the soft opening today to get my hair cut and got the five course option. Claire was amazing and was able to get me the perfect haircut from my horribly vague directions."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Gents Place is open Monday-Thursday from 8am-8pm, Friday from 9am-7pm, Saturday from 9am-6pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm.
