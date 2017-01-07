HEALTH & FITNESS

Man uses 'Megaformer' to lose nearly 40 pounds
If one of your New Year's Resolutions is to lose some weight, listen to this.

PHILADELPHIA, PA --
If one of your New Year's Resolutions is to lose some weight, listen to this.

One Pennsylvania man has lost almost 40 pounds by committing to a new workout.

Kyle Koenig, 36, is working on his elevator lunge inside Sculpt Fitness Studio in South Philadelphia.

He started the Megaformer workout seven months ago. He's dropped almost 40 pounds and his waist is whittling down.

"I went from a 42 inch waist to almost a 36. I'm a 37, so squeaking in there right now," he said.

The Megaformer is a system of a moving carriage with resistance using cables, handles and springs.

Sculpt is a 50-minute class focusing on slow, controlled movements.

"We work every single part of your body, one body part at a time," said owner Stephanie Tolar.

She says the workouts can be adjusted. As people get better, the workout gets tougher.

Kyle says with other fitness programs, he'd plateau and stop seeing results, but not with this one.

"I don't think you ever really get good at mega. There's always a different move you can do or different thing you can do switch it up," he said.

He believes that's what made the difference, because he admits he hasn't changed his diet.

Diet and exercise work best together, but Stephanie says if you do sculpt 2 to 3 times a week, you will see a change.

And even though there are mostly ladies here, Kyle tells other guys, don't let that stop you.

"I challenge any guy to come in here. I say leave your ego at the door and come and try it, this is definitely not for girls," he said.

Kyle says he didn't expect to see such great results, but once the inches started coming off, he was hooked on the workout.

He now goes about four times a week.

If you're new to fitness, check with your healthcare provider before trying something new.

Online: http://www.sfsphilly.com/
