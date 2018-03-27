HEALTH & FITNESS

Man dragged to death by girlfriend donates kidney to best friend

EMBED </>More Videos

Man gets kidney from his best friend who died from car accident (KTRK)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. --
The father of a man dragged to death by his girlfriend donated his son's kidney to his best friend, who has been waiting for a new kidney since last year.

Ryan Minnett was able to give the gift of life. After Ryan's death, his best friend Andrew Dietz received a call from a hospital. The new kidney he needed and was waiting for was available. His father spoke to WTAE after they found out he would receive Ryan's kidney.

"It just goes to show you that Ryan was determined to help Drew out. This was a gift. This was a miracle. This doesn't happen. You can't write this script. You know, your best friend, you lose him in an accident and his kidney is a match for you. It's just so surreal. It's overwhelming but yet, it's touching," said Rob Dietz, Andrew's father.

Andrew is still recovering at UPMC Montefiore.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthkidney transplantorgan donationshealthu.s. & worldPennsylvania
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC warns flu season isn't over yet
9,000 clinic patients possibly exposed to diseases in Galveston
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
Pollen levels remain extreme in Houston area
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
No charges for Baton Rouge officers who killed Alton Sterling
Worker found dead on ship at Port of Houston
Crews search for missing fisherman in Lake Conroe
PHOTO: Driver opens fire at Conroe officer during traffic stop
'Suitcase killer' files final appeal to stop execution
Highlands Little League team recreates 'The Sandlot' picture
CDC warns flu season isn't over yet
Store clerk fights back against armed robber
Show More
Cleveland ISD announces $10K reward in stranger danger case
Water park official jailed in connection to waterslide death
Woman fires gun to scare off masked attackers in her driveway
Man tells cops he was checking on ex when he found her dying
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
More News
Top Video
Grapeless wine varietals offer unique taste
Store clerk fights back against armed robber
Highlands Little League team recreates 'The Sandlot' picture
No charges for Baton Rouge officers who killed Alton Sterling
More Video