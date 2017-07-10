Lose weight in just 15 minutes with T-Tapp

Imagine being able to lose weight without all of the heavy exercise.Teresa Tapp has created a low impact program that helps people lose the weight without the pain.focuses on proper form and using six to seven muscles at a time to get an effective workout.Melissa Sims is a busy mom of five who homeschools all of her kids."Homeschool moms are short on two things: time and money," says Sims.About five years ago, Sims decided she wanted to start losing weight, and that's when she heard about T-Tapp."It is actually a method to maximize muscle activation...All of my workouts have absolutely no impact but aerobic. No equipment or weights," explains Tapp.Tapp is also the author of. She says by doing her workout for just 15 minute everyday for just two weeks, you can start seeing results."Each of my exercises is only one set of eight reps. The stronger you get, the more you get out of it; the less you have to do," explains Tapp.Sims decided to give it a try considering how easy the exercises looked and the results she saw from peers. Plus, she didn't have to leave her own home."I can tell my kids, 'I'm going to go take a shower'...and spend the 15 minutes doing that workout and then 15 minutes in the shower, and my kids don't even realize I was gone an extra 15 minutes," says Sims.Just days after Sims started the T-Tapp program, she started feeling better about her body and her energy level started to rise."It was really empowering to see what I could make my body do at that point," she adds.Tapp says that's because this type of workout optimizes the fascia and lymphatic system, which decreases inflammation in the body and helps people lose weight.Sims is living proof of the program."I started out as a size 12 after having my fifth baby, and now I'm a size two, and I've maintained that for three years," Sims says.Now, Sims is a T-Tapp Master Trainer helping other people reach their weight loss goals. Tapp even comes back to Houston for seminars."T-Tapp started in Houston, Texas. That's where it really kicked off," says Tapp.Tapp hosted a fundraiser in which she taught classes for about $30 a person and the turnout was phenomenal. The money raised was put into a scholarship forstudents like Jahel Perez, who works hard to put herself through school."Now, I can spend less hours at work, and more hours at the fitness center," says Perez.Tapp says it can be done at any age and any size.For more information about the program, you can visit the