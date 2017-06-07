HEALTH & FITNESS

Local cancer survivor talks health care with VP Mike Pence

EMBED </>More Videos

A local breast cancer survivor met with VP Mike Pence to discuss health care reform.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A local breast cancer survivor had the opportunity of a lifetime: a one-on-one chat with Vice President Mike Pence to talk healthcare reform.

Traci Lewis was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, and she credits MD Anderson for her survival. While she wants to continue her care there, her COBRA health insurance ends in 10 months, and she said the Obama healthcare exchange she might be forced to use won't cover MD Anderson.

Wednesday, Lewis and her daughter met with Pence aboard Air Force 2 to put a face to the health care debate.

"Overall, the whole health care thing is just wrong for working class people, to try and make a living and go to the doctor," Lewis said. "You hear when you go into doctors office who can't afford it, and it's people who work and are paying for insurance."
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbreast cancermike pencehealth careHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
WATCH: SkyDrone13 over Memorial Park runners
4 ways to celebrate World Running Day in Houston
SEVA Clinic to open as first charity medical clinic
Study: Giving birth after 40 puts women at greater risk
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Dallas Keuchel scratched from game due to illness
What we know about man, deputy in Denny's fight
Chef and girlfriend accused of disturbing sex assault
Family upset after memorial marker thrown away
Sugar Land engineer among NASA's new astronauts
Protesters demand justice in deadly Denny's fight case
More than 100 Harris County inmates to be released
Show More
4 ways to celebrate World Oceans Day in Houston
Video released from armed robbery at pawn shop
Al Green to start impeachment process against Trump
Comey to Congress: Trump told him 'I need loyalty'
Ramp on SW Freeway reopen after emergency repairs
More News
Top Video
4 ways to celebrate World Oceans Day in Houston
Walmart testing giant grocery vending machine
Sugar Land getting new museum, visitor center
Al Green to start impeachment process against Trump
More Video