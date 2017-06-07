A local breast cancer survivor had the opportunity of a lifetime: a one-on-one chat with Vice President Mike Pence to talk healthcare reform.Traci Lewis was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, and she credits MD Anderson for her survival. While she wants to continue her care there, her COBRA health insurance ends in 10 months, and she said the Obama healthcare exchange she might be forced to use won't cover MD Anderson.Wednesday, Lewis and her daughter met with Pence aboard Air Force 2 to put a face to the health care debate."Overall, the whole health care thing is just wrong for working class people, to try and make a living and go to the doctor," Lewis said. "You hear when you go into doctors office who can't afford it, and it's people who work and are paying for insurance."