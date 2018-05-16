HEALTH & FITNESS

Live Web Chat: Stroke Awareness

Get Your Questions Answered
Strokes are the 5th leading cause of death in the United States, therefore it is extremely important to recognize the signs, symptoms and to understand what a stroke is. Join the Live Web Chat on Wednesday, May 23rd to learn how to spot and prevent a stroke!


Web Chat Guest Experts
Dr. Wamda Ahmed
Dr. Wamda Ahmed is board certified in neurology with special interest and expertise in neurocritical care. Dr. Ahmed received her medical degree at Stony Brook School of Medicine in Stony Brook, New York. She completed her neurology residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, where she was elected by faculty to be academic chief resident and named Physician of the Year for 2012-2013. She subsequently completed a fellowship in neurocritical care at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.


Anjail Z. Sharrief, MD, MPH
Anjail Z. Sharrief, is Assistant Professor for the Department of Neurology at UTHealth. She recieved her Masters in Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore and her medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York. Her research interest include: stroke prevention, stroke disparities and health services evaluation.
