League City mayor's leg amputated after heart attack

His family says doctors had to amputate his left leg above the knee. (LeagueCity.com)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey suffered a heart attack two weeks ago and his family has a new update.

His family says doctors had to amputate his left leg above the knee.

In a Facebook post, Hallisey's daughter Ashley says her father suffered multiple heart attacks and lost blood flow to his legs.

Hallisey is now in rehabilitation and probably won't be home for at least a month.

The Hallisey family issued the following statement Wednesday:
"My family and I appreciate the thoughts and prayers regarding my well being. I am in great hands with the medical team, comfortable and in good spirits at a local hospital. I am confident that the League City community will continue the good work they've started to help one another during these difficult times. As the community prays for recovery following the tragedy of Hurricane Harvey, please keep Janice, Ashley, and my family in your prayers. The outpouring of support from the community is humbling and it is deeply appreciated. As I am recovering, please provide some privacy and I will provide an update tomorrow if anything changes."

