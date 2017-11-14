Key eye test part of free diabetes screenings at UH

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Your eyes can be the key to a diabetes diagnosis.
University of Houston's free Diabetes Wellness Day screening today will include a look at the retina to determine whether someone is diabetic.
According to UH Health, diabetic retinopathy can be detected when high blood sugar damages blood vessels in the light-sensitive part of the eye, or the retina. Bleeding, swelling and scarring in the retina can cause permanent vision loss.
Experts say the exam is key since 20 percent of people with type-2 diabetes have diabetic retinopathy at the time of their diagnosis.
In addition, one out of 11 Americans are diabetic, and one out of four do not know they are ill.
UH will also offer glucose screenings, as well as blood pressure and weight checks, as part of the free event at the UH Health & Biomedical Sciences Complex at 4849 Calhoun Rd.
The event is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m.
