JIMMY KIMMEL

Jimmy Kimmel celebrates children's hospitals as son Billy turns six months

(Randy Holmes/ABC|JimmyKimmel/Instagram)

Nearly six months after sharing an emotional plea following his son's open heart surgery, Kimmel had nothing but happy news to share about his son's health.

"Young Billy is six months old today," he wrote on Instagram Saturday. "He is healthy and happy and we are all very grateful for your prayers, good wishes, thoughts and support of @ChildrensLA and children's hospitals in your area."


Kimmel's young son first came into the spotlight barely a week after he was born. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host returned to the show to explain that Billy had to undergo open heart surgery.


During that monologue, which now has more than 11 million views, Kimmel reflected on how difficult it is to be the parent of a baby with a health condition.

"If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. I think that's something that whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?" he said. "No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life."

Kimmel said at the time that his son would need another open-heart surgery in three to six months. He'll also need a procedure to replace the valve, probably in his early teens.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchildrenChildren's Hospital Los Angelesjimmy kimmelbabychildren's health
Load Comments
JIMMY KIMMEL
David Letterman returns to late-night
Kimmel gives emotional monologue after Vegas shooting
Pumpkin spice pizza sparks debate about fall favorite
Emma Watson and more read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Kimmel'
More jimmy kimmel
HEALTH & FITNESS
League City mayor's leg amputated after heart attack
Judge tosses $417M award against Johnson & Johnson
LICE WARNING: Be careful trying on Halloween costumes
Soda makers being sued over use of the word 'diet'
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teen suspects lead police on wild chase in Houston
Get ready for two more cool fronts
Sgt. La David Johnson widow 'angry' about Trump's call
Get under the hood to avoid buying a flooded car
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Houston police officer hurt in wreck near the Beltway
Did your early voting location move after Harvey?
HCSO: 1 dead after chase ends in crash on I-45
Show More
Former VP Al Gore speaking at Rice tonight
Body found in search for missing girl near Dallas
Car wreck Halloween display looks little too real
League City mayor's leg amputated after heart attack
PHOTOS: Astros fans arrive in LA ahead of Game 1
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fans fill MMP for Game 7 of ALCS
1971 deadly train yard blast that started Hazmat
BOO! Halloween decorations across Houston area
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos