HEALTH & FITNESS

Houston Methodist Hospital named number one in Texas

Houston Methodist Hospital is No. 1 in Texas for sixth year (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
U.S. News & World Report has named Houston Methodist Hospital the No. 1 hospital in Texas for the sixth year in a row.

The hospital is ranked based on patient care, patient safety, outcomes, nursing and more.

This year Houston Methodist Hospital is ranked in eight specialties, more than any other hospital in the state. Seven of the hospital's specialties are in the top 25 in the country.

"Being named the best in Texas is a tremendous achievement for our physicians, nurses and employees who give the best of themselves every day to our patients," said Marc Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist in a press release. "Year after year, this confirms that we are leading medicine, providing our community the highest quality medical care, research and education for almost 100 years."

U.S. News has ranked Houston Methodist Hospital as one of the top hospitals in the country for the past 25 years.

