CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON

Houston marathoner cheats death, loses 250 pounds
EMBED </>More News Videos

Marathon runner used to weigh nearly 500 pounds before changing his lifestyle and eating habits. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Marcus Cook, who was once a nearly 500-pound man, will accomplish one of his dreams this weekend: running the Chevron Houston Marathon.

"As the weight kept getting bigger and bigger, I just thought, 'That dream was dead,'" he told Eyewitness News.

Cook was able to cheat death, losing more than 250 pounds. Although gastric bypass surgery helped, changing his lifestyle and way of thinking are what really made the difference.

"I'm on a plant-based diet now. For the last five months, I run, I bike, I swim. I'm training for the Texas Ironman," he said.

He is now carrying about 60 pounds of loose skin, but he says it doesn't bother him one bit -- in fact, it has become part of his journey to encourage others.

"I'm gonna finish the Texas Ironman with my skin just to prove to someone that they can do it," he added.

WHY WE RUN: Houston marathoners' inspirational stories
EMBED </>More News Videos

For many runners, a marathon is more than just a workout.

Related Topics:
healthfitnessweight losschevron houston marathonbe inspiredrunningironmanHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Houston marathon runners urged to slow pace
What to look for when buying running shoes
WHY WE RUN: Meet the Chevron Houston Marathon runners
The 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon
More chevron houston marathon
HEALTH & FITNESS
TX lawmaker files bill to bring birth control to high schools
CVS rivals EpiPen with generic version sold at 6th of the price
Deicing fluid may be cause of sick flight attendants
What to look for when buying running shoes
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bus driver credited with saving lives after bus catches fire
Deputy accused of bestiality charged with child porn
Teacher impregnated by student gets 10 years in jail
Racist letter targeting people of Mexican descent
Mayor Turner wants to lure Hollywood to Houston
Student brings loaded gun to HISD high school
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
Show More
Rice memorial vandalized with Trump graffiti
TX lawmaker files bill to bring birth control to high schools
Houston marathon runners urged to slow pace
DPS: Mom in Mexico with 3 kids named in Amber Alert
Judge denies request to limit Robin Thicke's child custody
More News
Top Video
Mayor Turner wants to lure Hollywood to Houston
Racist letter targeting people of Mexican descent
Rice memorial vandalized with Trump graffiti
Bus driver credited with saving lives after bus catches fire
More Video