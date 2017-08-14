A man is giving his grandson the best gift any child could receive, a new chance at life.At 20 months old, Briscoe Van Hook wears a backpack not filled with toys, but medical equipment which keeps him alive.Briscoe was born with a kidney condition called Multicystic Displasia.At this point, Briscoe spends hours overnight on dialysis. He's unable to eat like a normal child so he's tube fed.Doctors at Texas Children's Hospital explained he would need a kidney transplant and it would need to come from an adult. Briscoe's grandfather Kyle Van Hook volunteered his own kidney."Basically to me it's a no-brainer, it's either going to be a fire truck or a kidney for Christmas, right?" said Kyle Van Hook.Kyle and Briscoe will undergo surgery on Wednesday.