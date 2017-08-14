HEALTH & FITNESS

Houston man donating kidney to 1-year-old grandson

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is giving his grandson the best gift any child could receive, a new chance at life. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A man is giving his grandson the best gift any child could receive, a new chance at life.

At 20 months old, Briscoe Van Hook wears a backpack not filled with toys, but medical equipment which keeps him alive.

Briscoe was born with a kidney condition called Multicystic Displasia.

At this point, Briscoe spends hours overnight on dialysis. He's unable to eat like a normal child so he's tube fed.

Doctors at Texas Children's Hospital explained he would need a kidney transplant and it would need to come from an adult. Briscoe's grandfather Kyle Van Hook volunteered his own kidney.

"Basically to me it's a no-brainer, it's either going to be a fire truck or a kidney for Christmas, right?" said Kyle Van Hook.

Kyle and Briscoe will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
healthorgan donationsfamilyTexas Childrens HospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown lofts
Facing life threatening disease with fitness and faith
Free immunizations for kids on Monday
Beat the heat: Where to find Houston cooling centers
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Texas A&M cancels planned white nationalist rally
Officials charge mom of abandoned newborn
Dashcam released in controversial strip search
Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown lofts
Swift justice: Jury takes Taylor's side in groping suit
Football star dies chasing dream to become police officer
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
Show More
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Police: Girl, 13, killed as car plows into French pizzeria
'Racism is evil' - Trump condemns white supremacists
Petition created to ban Bun B from Houston sports
Mother of woman hurt in Charlottesville speaks
More News
Top Video
Tips to protect yourself during a mercury spill
Police: Girl, 13, killed as car plows into French pizzeria
How much do you know about Bun B?
Beautiful: Rare all-white moose takes a swim
More Video