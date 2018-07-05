HOUSE CALLS

UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston: Heart Health

In an effort to educate the city on a variety of health topics, Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston has teamed up with UTHealth to bring you health-related House Calls! Throughout the next several months, a series of live web chats, hosted at local Mercedes Benz dealerships, will touch on different health categories that concern the surrounding communities. In our June 28 House Call we discussed Heart Health.

Watch segments from the June 28 Live Web Chat
Topic: Heart Health
Host: Star Motor Cars

UTHealth House Call Live Web Chat: Heart Health


To learn more about heart health, Click Here.

House Call Health Experts for the June 28 Web Chat Included:

Anthony L. Estrera, MD, FACS
Professor, Chief of Cardiac Surgery
Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Vascular Surgery
McGovern Medical School at UTHealth




David D. McPherson, MD, FACP, FACC, FAHA
Professor, Chair and Division Director
Division of Cardiovascular Medicine
Department of Internal Medicine
McGovern Medical School at UTHealth



