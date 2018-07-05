In an effort to educate the city on a variety of health topics, Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston has teamed up with UTHealth to bring you health-related House Calls! Throughout the next several months, a series of live web chats, hosted at local Mercedes Benz dealerships, will touch on different health categories that concern the surrounding communities. In our June 28 House Call we discussed Heart Health.
Watch segments from the June 28 Live Web Chat
Topic: Heart Health
Host: Star Motor Cars
Topic: Heart Health
Host: Star Motor Cars
To learn more about heart health, Click Here.
House Call Health Experts for the June 28 Web Chat Included:
Anthony L. Estrera, MD, FACS
Professor, Chief of Cardiac Surgery
Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Vascular Surgery
McGovern Medical School at UTHealth
David D. McPherson, MD, FACP, FACC, FAHA
Professor, Chair and Division Director
Division of Cardiovascular Medicine
Department of Internal Medicine
McGovern Medical School at UTHealth
SEE PREVIOUS HOUSE CALLS HERE
Star Motor Cars
7000 Old Katy Rd. Houston, TX 77024
(713) 868-6800
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway
3900 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 489-2111
Mercedes-Benz of Houston North
17510 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090
(281) 305-8970
Mercedes-Benz of West Houston
1025 Hwy 6, Houston, TX 77079
(281) 492-5800
Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands
16917 Interstate 45 South, The Woodlands, TX 77385
(936) 206-7500
Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land
15625 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 207-1500
Mercedes Benz of Clear Lake
500 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573
(855) 720-4196