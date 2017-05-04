HEALTH & FITNESS

HISD student receives new heart with support from Waltrip HS band

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Waltrip High School band rallied around him, raising thousands of dollars to offset medical bills.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
It took a heart from a stranger to save the life of a Houston boy.

Fifteen year old Jose Tovar once feared he might not live to see 16. He was born with a heart defect. He had 3 open-heart surgeries before age 4.

"He's our only child. It's pretty scary," said his mother Veronica Tovar.

Since January Jose has been hospitalized, his heart growing weaker. The Waltrip High School drummer had to keep up with his studies while struggling with his health.

RELATED: Waltrip HS band rallies around teen needing heart transplanr

After almost six months on the transplant list, last week he got the call they'd been praying for.

"I just couldn't really believe it. I just felt this weight come off of me," said Jose Torres.

The transplant then began quickly. After a 12 hour surgery, his mother got this text from nurses: "The heart is in and is beating."

They don't know where the heart came from or what happened to the person who had it. But they're grateful. "Knowing that they had to lose somebody. I'm so grateful that they decided to help and give a life to somebody else," sad Jose's mother Veronica Tovar.

Jose credits his the Waltrip high band for keeping his spirits up. They rallied around him, raising thousands of dollars to offset medical bills.

He knows what's beating in his chest gives him another chance at life. "Just thank you. For the other life," he said.

He plans to do big things, well beyond his drumming. "I feel like i have to do something like give back or something," said Torres. He says he owes it to whoever gave their life so he can live.

His mother has been unable to work for the last five months because Jose has been so ill. If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe account set up to aid with medical expenses, follow the link here.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthheart surgeonfundraiserbandorgan donationsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
New device helping people who suffer from sleep apnea
Low student test scores may be sign of concussion
Doctors: Acid reflux drugs won't protect against cancer
Doctor explains heart surgery performed on Kimmel's son
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Dental assistant accused of performing illegal surgeries
TX Senate votes to eliminate vehicle safety inspections
Father of high school student arrested for threat speaks out
US prosecutors can't find El Chapo's $14 billion fortune
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Katy United States
Galveston man pays $75 parking fine in pennies
Show More
House floats away in river, crashes into bridge
Riders stuck on roller coaster in OKC
House OKs health bill, a step toward Obamacare repeal
Social reactions to the Republican health care plan
BBQ restaurant destroyed by massive fire
More News
Top Video
Father of high school student arrested for threat speaks out
International Firefighters' Day
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
US prosecutors can't find El Chapo's $14 billion fortune
More Video