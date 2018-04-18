STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Want a healthy head of hair? Start at the scalp

Suffering from a dry scalp? These shampoos could help you have a healthy head of hair. (KTRK)

We all want good hair, but experts say that starts at the scalp.

The good news is there are all kinds of new products on the market to help.

From shampoos to tonics, serums and masks, we found dozens of new products, all offering to improve the condition of your scalp.

"This is all about the health of the skin on the scalp and that creates healthier hair," said dermatologist Dr. Ellen Marmur.

Marmur says that if you notice your hair has lost its luster, is thinning, or is falling out with you losing more than 100 strands of hair a day, these types of products might help. But you'll have to give them time.

"It's not like instant gratification like dying your hair. If you start using a scalp solution that's promising better quality or growth, you need to give it about three to six months," said Marmur.

Marmur recommends testing new products on a small part of your scalp first.

The products she recommends are all top-rated on Amazon. You can buy some of them cheaper on the CVS website.

Giovanni Wellness System Scalp Serum

Cost: $9.23 on Amazon
$6.99 on cvs.com

Sexy Hair Healthy Sexy Hair Activating Scalp Care Treatment

Cost: $17.99 on Amazon
$11.89 on cvs.com

Hollywood Beauty Tea Tree Oil Skin & Scalp Treatment

Cost: $5.15 on Amazon
$3.19 on cvs.com

Avalon Organics Tea Tree Mint Scalp Normalizing Shampoo

Cost: Prices start at $10.37 on Amazon
$10.99 on CVS

TIGI Bed Head Urban Antidotes Reboot Scalp Shampoo

Cost: $8.52 on Amazon
$10.49 on cvs.com
