HazMat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown Houston building complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
HazMat crews are on the scene of a mercury spill at a building in Houston's Midtown area.

Experts were called to the Mid Main Lofts in the 3500 block of Main Street Monday morning. Officials say a man who lives in the complex was keeping mercury in his apartment in something like a mason jar when the mercury spilled.

Several HazMat units arrived at the scene. There's no word of an official evacuation of the building, but the street is blocked off, as well as the gate entrance to the parking garage for the complex.

Officials say this spill will require an extensive and comprehensive cleanup.

Mercury is a naturally occurring element. According to the World Health Organization, exposure to even small amounts can cause serious health problems. Mercury may have toxic effects on the nervous, digestive and immune systems, and on lungs, kidneys, skin and eyes. Mercury is considered by WHO as one of the top 10 chemicals or groups of chemicals of major public health concern.
