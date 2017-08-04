EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2275743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See a few types of yoga that are a little out of the ordinary

Whatever gets your goat, right?is officially open, and we just can't believe it took so long to combine goats and yoga."I told my dad about this great idea and he literally looked at me and said, 'This is the first time I've seen you smile like this. So keep your real job, but you can do this on the side,'" said founder Rachel Henson.Henson opened her studio last month and has already sold out every class.The idea is to combine animal therapy with exercise. The goats, which can weight up to 40 pounds, can push yogis to deeper stretches.But, let's be honest, the goats are mostly for fun.They sometimes nibble on participants. While we attended one class, the goats even sat on some yogis."It felt like a massage almost," said participant Courtney Tamborello."Our goal in life is to try everything that we can, something different all the time," explained participant Cheri Payne.And, as for the question all of you are wondering..."The last lady had a little bit of a shock when he peed on her mat, but I said it's been goat-blessed. Normally it happens once per class," laughed Henson.To learn more about the classes, visit