Gluten-free products may put your health at risk

Without valuable nutrients, Cleveland Clinic said you could find yourself in a health crisis.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KTRK) --
Going gluten-free could be causing some people to miss out on valuable nutrients.

A recent study found people who don't suffer from gluten sensitivity or celiac disease and adopt a gluten-free diet may be unnecessarily reducing healthy whole grains.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic said that can increase the risk for heart disease.

Nutritionists point out that many foods that contain gluten, like wheat and barley, are found in soups and whole grain breads.

That gluten could contribute fiber, vitamins and minerals to your diet that can have a positive effect on your health.

Experts said as a good rule of thumb, steer clear of foods that market themselves as healthy.

Instead, focus on minimally processed foods like fruits, veggies and whole grains.

They also said you should always consult a medical professional before drastically changing your diet.

