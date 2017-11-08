FITNESS

Get fit while you commute with these behind-the-wheel moves

Try these simple moves to get fit while you drive. (KTRK)

Stuck in a traffic jam? You don't have to skip your workout!

A Pilates instructor showed ABC13 some exercises you can do, with the seatbelt on.

Lubna Komal, owner of HIP Fitness Pilates, says you can tone and tighten with the time you spend behind the wheel.

"First thing we are going to do is working those quads. So, all we are going to do is squeeze, squeeze those thighs and then let go," said Komal.

Contract and release each quad as you roll down the road.



Next up, abs.

"Hold onto the steering wheel. You are going to crunch, crunch, crunch. And when you crunch, I really want you to feel that right side. Just squeeze, squeeze, squeeze," instructs Komal.

Alternate contracting each side while you are at a stoplight.
For biceps and back, squeeze the steering wheel at 10 and 2 o'clock positions.

"We're just going to hold onto that steering wheel with your life," said Komal.

These are little movements that are kind of hard to see, but can definitely make you feel it.

You can also help engage your abs using an inflatable cushion.

RELATED: Exercises you can do at your desk
Doctors are seeing more cases than ever before of people suffering from neck, shoulder and lower back pain.



