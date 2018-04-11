GET FIT FAST: Work out at home in less than 20 minutes

If you're like me, finding time to get an effective workout in is a challenge all in itself. Here are three workouts you can do from home without any equipment that will get you back on track ahead of summer."You're going to see amazing results, even if you only give it 20 to 30 minutes," said Kathy Laucius, Nationally Recognized Fitness Trainer.Kathy knows all too well what it's like to struggle when it comes to finding time to get fit."You're going to have those days when your kids are sick and you can't get to the gym or you're traveling," she said.Now she's sharing these three effective workouts that will get you results."Feet about shoulder width apart, you want to keep you weight in your heels. Pretend like you're sitting back into a chair.""It doesn't have to be a big time push-up. We can do this on our knees. Hands shoulder apart, keep hands under shoulders and keep your back neutral."Start with your arms by your waist, and bring your legs and arms up together. If it's too tough, try a simple pulse move.Kathy also says you want to include cardio in your quick workout which can consist of mountain climbers or running in place.Body weight squatsKnee push-upSit-upsMountain climbersRestEach exercise is done for 30 seconds and you move through the exercises back to back until you rest. Repeat 8 times.If you want to add weights, here are Kathy's suggestions.Some exercises use more than two muscle groups at one time.Body squat with shoulder press - 20 repsSingle arm row - 10 each armWall sit with bicep curls - 15-20 curlsTriceps dips off bench or chair - 15 repsPlank - hold for 30-60 secondsRepeat each exercise then rest for 2 minutes: Repeat 4 times.Alternate 1 minute of running in place or jumping jacks with 1 minute of marching in place.Do for 20 minutes.Get more tips from Kathy Laucius at