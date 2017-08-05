HEALTH & FITNESS

Where to get free cervical and breast cancer screenings in Houston

Women in Houston can get free live-saving screenings next week in Sunnyside. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are an uninsured or underinsured woman in Houston, you don't have to go without necessary screenings.

The Houston Health Department is hosting its See, Test & Treat event on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington.

Women who participate will have access to same-day results on cervical and breast cancer screenings, and it is absolutely free.

You can also get access to free HPV vaccines, eye exams, health education, and information about local health services.

Bilingual staff will be on hand to assist those needing Spanish translation assistance.
For more information or to pre-register for this free event, call 713-909-4284.

The event is sponsored by College of American College of American Pathologists Foundation, UT Health McGovern Medical School, Houston Area Women's Center, BioReference Laboratories and Hologic.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


