HEALTH & FITNESS

First 2018 human case of West Nile Virus reported in Galveston County

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials have confirmed one case of the West Nile Virus in Galveston County. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Galveston County has reported its first human case of West Nile Virus in 2018

Health officials say the female patient, who lives on Galveston Island, was treated and has since recovered.

Galveston County says it was notified about the case as part of its mosquito spraying efforts.

Now, health officials are reminding everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using repellents and wearing long sleeves and pants if going outdoors.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include:
  • High fever
  • Headache
  • Neck stiffness
  • Tremors
  • Convulsions
  • Muscle weakness
  • Vision loss
  • Numbness
People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.

Recovery may take several weeks or months.
RELATED: How can you protect yourself from mosquitoes?
EMBED More News Videos

How can you protect yourself from mosquitoes?

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthwest nile virusmosquitohealthGalveston CountyGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
Woman faced with terminal cancer and possible deportation
West Nile Virus confirmed in Sugar Land neighborhood
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400
Doctors: Brazilian butt lift most dangerous surgery procedure
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News