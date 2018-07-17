High fever

Headache

Neck stiffness

Tremors

Convulsions

Muscle weakness

Vision loss

Numbness

How can you protect yourself from mosquitoes?

Galveston County has reported its first human case of West Nile Virus in 2018Health officials say the female patient, who lives on Galveston Island, was treated and has since recovered.Galveston County says it was notified about the case as part of its mosquito spraying efforts.Now, health officials are reminding everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using repellents and wearing long sleeves and pants if going outdoors.People with certain medical conditions and the elderly are more at risk.Recovery may take several weeks or months.