FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --Cristie Anton, former globe-trotting dancer and model-turned-fitness coach, is on a mission to help her clients be the best versions of themselves.
For the past 10 years, she has instructed hundreds of clients from around Friendswood and the south Houston area in Pilates and barre. What started as a home business, however, has transformed into a thriving studio in downtown Friendswood.
"I went out on a limb because I was teaching out of my house for four years, and it got to be 100 people a month coming through the doors," Cristie said.
Cristie started her career as a ballerina and jazz dancer, touring in Japan and Puerto Rico before moving to New York City. She later settled with her husband in Friendswood in the '90s, where she began teaching step and aerobics classes at local gyms.
Cristie said she discovered Pilates in 2000 when she was teaching at the Vic Coppinger Family YMCA of Pearland. She was immediately hooked.
"When you're at the gym, you have to move from a piece to another piece, and you have to worry if that equipment is going to be open," said Kimberly Anton, Cristie's daughter and Pilates instructor. "Pilates is really wonderful because you can be on the same piece of equipment and work your whole body."
Cristie took a leap of faith in 2013 after more than a decade of coaching and opened her studio at the corner of Friendswood Drive and Clearview Avenue.
Cristie and Kimberly are certified Stott Pilates instructors, which is founded on the original Pilates method with a focus on physical therapy, athletic performance, spinal realignment and balance.
The intimate studio offers specialized Pilates equipment, including the Cadillac and the Reformer. All classes are modified and individualized.
While fitness is a passion, Cristie said the most fulfilling part of her work is seeing clients hit their milestones and push through a tough workout.
"That's why I do this business; it's because I want to make people feel better," Cristie said.
Bay Area Pilates TX
607 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 21, Friendswood
281-797-6442
Hours: Mon.-Thu. 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri. 6 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 6 a.m.-3 p.m., closed Sundays
This story comes from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff