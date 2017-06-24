COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER

Friendswood fitness studio Bay Area Pilates TX offers workouts for all ages, abilities

EMBED </>More Videos

Cristie Antopn opened a workout studio for all ages and abilities (KTRK)

By Nora Olabi | Community Impact Newspaper
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
Cristie Anton, former globe-trotting dancer and model-turned-fitness coach, is on a mission to help her clients be the best versions of themselves.

For the past 10 years, she has instructed hundreds of clients from around Friendswood and the south Houston area in Pilates and barre. What started as a home business, however, has transformed into a thriving studio in downtown Friendswood.

"I went out on a limb because I was teaching out of my house for four years, and it got to be 100 people a month coming through the doors," Cristie said.

Cristie started her career as a ballerina and jazz dancer, touring in Japan and Puerto Rico before moving to New York City. She later settled with her husband in Friendswood in the '90s, where she began teaching step and aerobics classes at local gyms.

Cristie said she discovered Pilates in 2000 when she was teaching at the Vic Coppinger Family YMCA of Pearland. She was immediately hooked.

"When you're at the gym, you have to move from a piece to another piece, and you have to worry if that equipment is going to be open," said Kimberly Anton, Cristie's daughter and Pilates instructor. "Pilates is really wonderful because you can be on the same piece of equipment and work your whole body."

Cristie took a leap of faith in 2013 after more than a decade of coaching and opened her studio at the corner of Friendswood Drive and Clearview Avenue.

Cristie and Kimberly are certified Stott Pilates instructors, which is founded on the original Pilates method with a focus on physical therapy, athletic performance, spinal realignment and balance.

The intimate studio offers specialized Pilates equipment, including the Cadillac and the Reformer. All classes are modified and individualized.

While fitness is a passion, Cristie said the most fulfilling part of her work is seeing clients hit their milestones and push through a tough workout.

"That's why I do this business; it's because I want to make people feel better," Cristie said.

Bay Area Pilates TX
607 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 21, Friendswood
281-797-6442
Hours: Mon.-Thu. 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Fri. 6 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 6 a.m.-3 p.m., closed Sundays

This story comes from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthcommunity impact newspapergymworkoutFriendswood
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
Teacher pay raises approved, budget details announced
New attendance boundaries released, teacher salary increase
Harris Co. needs funds to help mental health population
How Cy-Fair ISD combats childhood obesity
More community impact newspaper
HEALTH & FITNESS
Harris Co. needs funds to help mental health population
Study: Yoga as effective for back pain as physical therapy
Man with ALS selling pickles to raise money for a cure
Are you applying spray-on sunscreen wrong? If so, you can still burn
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Heavy downpours make a mess of Houston roads and backyards
Heavy rain expected around Houston this weekend
Three men arrested for burglary in College Station
Harris Co. needs funds to help mental health population
Search suspended for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
New attendance boundaries released, teacher salary increase
Show More
Teacher pay raises approved, budget details announced
Iconic radio personality Paul Berlin dies at 86
Texas EquuSearch looking for woman missing since May 21
Funeral Saturday evening for girl killed by mother
Officer in VP Pence's motorcade injured in wreck
More News
Top Video
Attorney says suspect went after officer with a metal pipe
16-month-old girl beaten on Father's Day dies
Iconic radio personality Paul Berlin dies at 86
Three men arrested for burglary in College Station
More Video