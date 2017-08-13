HEALTH & FITNESS

Houston Dept. of Health offering free child immunizations on Monday

The Houston Department of Health will offer free child immunizations on Monday. (AP File Photo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Department of Health will offer free immunizations for children on Monday, Aug. 14.

In order to receive the free immunizations, children must qualify for the Texas Vaccines for Children program.

Immunizations will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following four health centers:

  • La Nueva Casa de Amigos (1809 North Main)
  • Northside Health Center (8504 Schuller)
  • Sharpstown Health Services (6201 Bonhomme)
  • Sunnyside Health Center (4605 Wilmington)


For National Health Center Week, the centers will also offer health fairs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Aug. 15-18 with information about family planning, dental health, nurse home visitation program, Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, sexually transmitted disease prevention and diabetes awareness.

For more information, call 832-393-5427.

