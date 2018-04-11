HEALTH & FITNESS

FREE FITNESS: Try these apps that demonstrate exercises you can do at home

If you're like me and need a little bit of help learning how to do different exercises, here are three free apps that may help you.

Hasfit - This is a personal favorite of mine. It's like a coach in your hand. You can choose from 10, 25 and even 45 minute workouts that give you step-by-step video demonstrations. It's perfect for those looking for something to do at home.

Kineticoach - This free app gives you a fitness plan and explains how to do each workout with video demonstrations.

Freeletics Bodyweight - This app has tons of body-weight only exercises, so it's perfect if you don't have time to get to a gym.

Sometimes getting the form down is most important.

"When you begin an exercise program, consult a physician. Bring a trainer in and make sure you're executing the form right just for a few sessions," advised Kathy Laucius, Nationally Recognized Fitness Trainer.
