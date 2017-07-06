HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: People who smell their food before they eat it gain more weight

BERKELEY, California --
Those who smell their food before they eat it gain more weight than those who don't, according to a new study from UC Berkeley.

Researchers tested obese mice in the experiment. Some were super smellers, and others were smell deficient.

They found super-smeller mice grew even fatter on a high-fat diet, while mice with a diminished sense of smell lost weight.
Researchers say there's a key connection between the body's smell system and parts of the brain that regulate metabolism.

