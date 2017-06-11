Find Your Fit: Dance House Fitness

Looking for a fun way to shed a few pounds and bring your sexy back? Well, in the words of Lady Gaga all you have to do is -- just dance.While dance fitness isn't something new,in the Montrose area definitely brings its own unique flavor to the concept.Owner and instructor Jenny Sanchez is a life-long dancer who eventually came to find a love for fitness. After Sanchez wasn't able to find a studio that could truly fuse dance and fitness in Houston, she was inspired to start her own.Inside the chic street style DHF studio you'll find eye-catching graffiti, a DJ booth and plenty of space to strut your stuff.Sanchez and her team will tell you at DHF it's not about working out it's about "werking it out," and with studio's variety of unique classes they make that easy to do even if you're not a dancer.Whether you got moves like Jagger or can barely turn the beat around, the DHF crew welcomes everyone at any level of dance or fitness.Sanchez says there are no rules when it comes to dancing at DHF as long as you come with your hair down and ready to slay.So if you're ready for a workout that feels like a full on party, then you might just find your fit at Dance House Fitness.