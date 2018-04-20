  • LIVE VIDEO Public viewing for former First Lady Barbara Bush
HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA approves light-adaptive contact lenses that act as sunglasses

EMBED </>More Videos

The FDA has approved contact lenses with light-adaptive technology that will be available next year. (Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.)

If you wear contact lenses, you may soon be able to ditch your sunglasses.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first contact lenses with light-adaptive technology just last week.

Johnson & Johnson's Acuvue Oasys Contact Lenses with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology essentially act like sunglasses.

The lenses automatically darken in bright light. They react to the sun's ultraviolet rays, and return to normal tint when the wearer moves indoors.

"This contact lens is the first of its kind to incorporate the same technology that is used in eyeglasses that automatically darken in the sun," said Malvina Eydelman, director of the Division of Ophthalmic and Ear, Nose and Throat Devices at the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, in a statement.

The FDA reviewed scientific evidence including a study of 24 patients that looked at their driving performance during the day and night while wearing the lenses, and found no concerning issue with driving ability or vision.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that as of 2014, more than 40 million Americans wear contact lenses.

The new lenses will be available next year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbusinesseye careFDAconsumeru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Inspector: Massive egg recall farm had ongoing rodent infestation
Rice researchers worried next year's flu vaccine won't work
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
Here's what you can do for a healthy head of hair
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LIVE: Public and dignitaries pay respects to Barbara Bush
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Show More
Southwest sends $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Free spay and neuter clinic needs volunteers Saturday in Alief
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Making a splash! J.J. Watt hosts backyard pool party with teammates
How April 20 became a pot day
More News