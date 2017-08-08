HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Fort Bend Independent School District will provide the community with daily updates as it works to remove mold from Willowridge High School.
Each day at 3 p.m., school officials will post the updates to fortbendisd.com/WHSmoldremediation alongside general school announcements.
School officials are still working to confirm where WHS students and staff members will start the school year, as the mold remediation efforts will not be complete in time for the start of classes on Aug. 22.
VIDEO: What you need to know about black mold
The mold was discovered over the summer as the campus underwent scheduled construction work. District officials have compared the extent of the mold removal process to preparing a newly-constructed campus.
On a new website set up to keep the community informed about the mold remediation process, the district said it will have to purchase new flooring, ceiling tile, sheetrock, classroom and office furniture and instructional materials for the campus.
"We want to make sure they are in classrooms and ready to learn on the first day of school, even if they will be learning in a different location," Fort Bend ISD superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre said.
