HEALTH & FITNESS

Fort Bend ISD to provide daily updates about Willowridge High School mold remediation

EMBED </>More Videos

Willowridge High School's opening has been delayed by mold remediation efforts. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fort Bend Independent School District will provide the community with daily updates as it works to remove mold from Willowridge High School.

Each day at 3 p.m., school officials will post the updates to fortbendisd.com/WHSmoldremediation alongside general school announcements.

School officials are still working to confirm where WHS students and staff members will start the school year, as the mold remediation efforts will not be complete in time for the start of classes on Aug. 22.

VIDEO: What you need to know about black mold
EMBED More News Videos

How black mold can affect your health



The mold was discovered over the summer as the campus underwent scheduled construction work. District officials have compared the extent of the mold removal process to preparing a newly-constructed campus.

On a new website set up to keep the community informed about the mold remediation process, the district said it will have to purchase new flooring, ceiling tile, sheetrock, classroom and office furniture and instructional materials for the campus.

"We want to make sure they are in classrooms and ready to learn on the first day of school, even if they will be learning in a different location," Fort Bend ISD superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
healthmoldfort bend isdHoustonFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sinead O'Connor pleads for help in Facebook video
Houston Methodist Hospital is No. 1 in Texas for sixth year
Study: Loneliness may be deadlier than obesity
Facing life threatening disease with fitness and faith
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
More heavy rain possible overnight
Lamar High School's Ta'Zhawn Henry commits to TCU
Mom of murder suspect: 'Does not sound like my son'
Bird's-eye view of Houston floods from SkyDrone13
N. Korea examining plans to fire missiles on Guam
Missile crisis: A timeline of North Korea's recent launches
How would US stop North Korean missile?
Body of missing woman in her 60s found in retention pond
Show More
Swimming to be banned at San Luis Pass
Register to attend Texans open practice in Houston
Flooded cars 101: How to find your towed vehicle
Do you know what to do if your car floods?
Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81
More News
Top Video
Lamar High School's Ta'Zhawn Henry commits to TCU
Sinead O'Connor pleads for help in Facebook video
How would US stop North Korean missile?
Mom of murder suspect: 'Does not sound like my son'
More Video