PLASTIC SURGERY

Family blames botched plastic surgery for Harlem mother's death

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang speaks to the devastated woman's family.

By
NEW YORK, New York --
Botched plastic surgery apparently resulted in the death of a 31-year-old woman.

She received the injections to her buttocks not overseas, but right in Manhattan.

Latesha Bynum would have turned 32 on Sunday. Instead of a birthday party, her family is mourning her death.

"She was loving, she was loving, anybody that was going through something, the families, she was there for them," her brother said.

The mother of two young children went to have a cosmetic procedure on July 15th. Except she didn't go to a plastic surgeon's office. Instead, police report she went to a residential apartment building at 319 East 21st Street in Gramercy Park.

There, authorities say she was given an injection in her buttocks at 9 p.m. Two hours later, back at her apartment in Harlem, she started suffering chest pains and called 911.

"They killed my sister," the victim's brother said.

Latesha went on life support that night. Two weeks later, on Thursday, her family made the brutal decision to pull the plug. Latesha leaves behind two daughters, ages 13 and 8.
"Two beautiful daughters that were doing good, they miss their mom," he said.

According to the family's attorney, "This was not a qualified doctor."

"Shocking, shocking," said Michael DeSouza, a resident. "I've lived here eight years since building went up and never heard anything like this."

The Medical Examiner is now trying to determine what exactly was injected into Latesha. Police are also investigating her death.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother tells Eyewitness News she is now traveling into New York from Pennsylvania to make funeral arrangements.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthplastic surgerysurgerydeath investigationNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PLASTIC SURGERY
Designer dimples are the latest cosmetic trend
Nose job? Only takes 5 mins
7 things you should know about excess skin surgery
Mommy makeover could bring back mama's pre-baby body
More plastic surgery
HEALTH & FITNESS
New study shows lack of sleep connected to weight gain
Transform your garage into an at-home gym
5 things to know about tuberculosis
Health benefits of eating walnuts
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Young victims shot at stoplight driven to fire station
Suicidal driver costs family their home
Limited RodeoHouston season tickets on sale today
Event to help Willowridge HS after mold contamination
Birthplace of Tabasco sauce a 'hot' place to visit
Sheriff's deputy and fiance killed in small plane crash
Man pulled over by person pretending to be a deputy
Indecent exposure ongoing problem at Memorial Park
Show More
Campus carry for community colleges goes into effect
Grandmother kills home invasion suspect near Katy
Houston Zoo eliminates plastic water bottles
Astros acquire pitcher from Blue Jays
New study shows lack of sleep connected to weight gain
More News
Top Video
Young victims shot at stoplight driven to fire station
Tony Mandola's embraces restaurant weeks with love
Country music's most adorable couples
Hit the kolache trail for the best kolaches in Texas
More Video