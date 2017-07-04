HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --There's no excuse not to get your cardio in, even if you don't have a gym membership - all you need is a small space at home!
Cole Warner, the general manager and head trainer at Brick Houston, shared four exercises that you can do at home:
LATERAL JUMP SQUATS - With feet hip-width apart, get into a squat position. Then, jump and move laterally to the left using the strength in your right leg to get you there. Land in a squat and then jump to the right, firing the muscles in the left leg.
SPRAWLS - It's like a burpee but easier! Stand up with feet hip-width apart. Squat down, put hands down on the ground in push-up position, jump feet out into a plank position, jump feet back in and stand up. Unlike a burpee, there's no push-up and no jump at the top.
SINGLE-LEG LUNGE JUMP - To really feel the burn in your legs, get into a lunge position. Bring your back leg toward your chest and jump. Then, softly bring the leg back into lunge position. Repeat on the other side.
SINGLE LEG HOPS - Find a belt or jump rope, anything that you can jump over. Keep one leg off the ground. With the standing leg, jump over the belt laterally from side to side. Face the belt and jump forward and backward over the belt. Try this on the right leg first and then on the left side!
Try to do each exercise for one minute, take a 15-30 second break and repeat for a total of three sets.
