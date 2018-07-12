HEALTH & FITNESS

E. coli found in well water at zip line attraction in Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tennessee --
Tennessee's Department of Health says testing has confirmed E. coli in well water at a zipline attraction.

The announcement comes after an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness among visitors at CLIMB Works Zipline Canopy Tour, WATE reported.

While tourists continue to enjoy the park, management is working to fix the drinking water.

"I did notice signs not to drink the water. So, I didn't know if that was something normal everyday or something going on," LaRie Roe said.

A new filtration system and bottled water for guests have been added. The park is offering refunds for anyone affected with any illness.
