CHILDREN'S HEALTH

Doctor recommends HPV vaccine for teen boys and girls

EMBED </>More Videos

New research is raising big questions about teenage boys not getting the HPV vaccine.

New research is raising big questions about teenage boys not getting the HPV vaccine.

According to a new survey, one in five parents have no plans to vaccinate their teenage boys.

RELATED: Lawmaker takes on controversial HPV vaccine bill

Jennifer Ashton, M.D., explained why the HPV vaccine is recommended by the CDC for both boys and girls.

"This is the virus that can cause numerous types of cancers like cervical, genital, oral, head and neck cancer. In fact, it's the leading cause in those types of cancers. The survey found most healthcare providers are not counseling parents of teenage boys. Direct skin to skin contact. I tell people it's like catching a cold," Ashton said.

Ashton said there's a lot of misinformation out there about the HPV vaccine. and recommends parents speak with their child's doctor.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthteenhpvvaccinesstudyu.s. & worldchildren's healthteenagerteenagerssex
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILDREN'S HEALTH
State agency allows parents to bring babies to work
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
HOOP DREAMS: Rockets surprise young man with rare tumor
New pill to treat peanut allergy looks promising, experts say
More children's health
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC warns flu season isn't over yet
Man dragged to death by girlfriend donates kidney to best friend
9,000 clinic patients possibly exposed to diseases in Galveston
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
WANTED: Man accused of opening fire on Conroe officer on I-45
Teen leads deputies on chase in stolen church bus
Officials reduce levels at Lake Houston ahead of storms
Warm and windy today but storms return Wednesday
Man charged in deadly crash that split car in two in north Harris Co.
Crews find body in lake during search for missing fisherman
Why you should care about the U.S. Census
CDC warns flu season isn't over yet
Show More
O'Brien sidesteps topic of McNair's stance on protests
911 call: Mom hides in bathroom with infant during break-in
Student injured after bathroom sink falls
Possible grave site found in search for missing LA actress
Pitbull rocks Post Oak Hotel at children's charity gala
More News
Top Video
Grapeless wine varietals offer unique taste
Texas' first shipping container hotel opens in Round Top
Pitbull rocks Post Oak Hotel at children's charity gala
Man charged in deadly crash that split car in two in north Harris Co.
More Video