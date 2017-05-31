MIRROR MIRROR

DIY skin care recipes to save your skin this summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Executive Chef and Educator April Ree teaches clients about healthy skincare practices.

By
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) --
Summer's unofficially here, and that means sun, bathing suits and mosquitoes. Are you armed and ready to keep your skin in its best shape this summer?

There are plenty of good summer skin care products on the market, but if you're sick of spending money on expensive cellulite creams, heavy sunscreens, and chemical-filled bug sprays, maybe you should just make them yourself!

When Deer Lake Lodge educator and executive chef April Ree isn't instructing clients on healthy eating, she's teaching them about healthy skin care practices.

"Whatever we put on our skin is going to be absorbed and go into our blood stream," explained Ree, who believes in homemade, all-natural topical treatments.

HOMEMADE SUNSCREEN

"We definitely are going to protect ourselves from the sun," said Ree. She makes a sunscreen and the main ingredient might surprise you.

"Carrot seed oil is between 30 and 35 SPF," she said. Carrot seed oil alone is very orange, so Ree mixes it with other ingredients.

  • 7 drops raspberry oil
  • 11 drops carrot seed oil
  • 1 tbsp shea butter
  • 1 tbsp wheat germ oil
  • 2 tbsp hemp or avocado oil
  • 3 tbsp coconut
  • 1 tbsp almond oil
  • Zinc oxide powder
  • Several drops of lavender essential oil


Heat the bee wax in the shea butter. Once they melt, add all other ingredients to create a sunscreen!

CELLULITE CREAM

"The cellulite cream is made of a combination of oils that we know if we take internally are great for weight loss -- grapefruit, cinnamon, peppermint. We can also use them topically," said Ree. She uses 7 drops of a three-ingredient blend called Slim and Sassy and mixes it with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.

Ree recommends using a dry brush or FasciaBlaster on the area to apply the cream.

HOMEMADE BUG REPELLENT SPRAY

Ree mixes several essential oils to repel insects. The homemade mixture is safe on animals and plants, too.

"Spiders don't like peppermint. Ticks and fleas don't like [tea tree oil]," Ree said.
  • 5 drops each of eucalyptus, cedar wood, rosemary, geranium, lemon, lavender and peppermint oils
  • 1/2 cup witch hazel


Add all ingredients to a spray bottle and dilute with a small amount of water.

SUNBURN TREATMENT

Ree recommends a mix of honey, lavender essential oil and aloe to treat sunburn.

Consult a doctor if you're unsure if these home recipes are for you.

SEE ALSO: Micellar water could be the answer to your skin care woes
EMBED More News Videos

A hot new product uses magnet-like particles to draw impurities out of your skin without damaging it.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthskin caresunscreenmirror mirrorbeautybeauty & lifestylebeauty productsDo It YourselfsummerMontgomery
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MIRROR MIRROR
Keep it crisp: How to style white denim this summer
Full body-blasting workout with only one dumbbell
Micellar water could be the answer to your skin care woes
Bento boxes filled with clothes - what's not to love?
More mirror mirror
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Stroke patients may develop taste for alcohol
Does lack of sleep hurt your brain?
New CPR technique requires a "hands only" approach
Opioid-free painkiller could help America's drug abuse crisis
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history
Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt
Burglary suspect crashes into building after chase
Today's the last day to protest property tax appraisal
Rodeo tickets for Garth Brooks go on sale SOON!
LeBron James' LA home vandalized with N-word
PHOTOS: Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off
Show More
Study: Stroke patients may develop taste for alcohol
Do you recognize this bearded dragon?
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
Emotional plea to driver who killed man in hit and run
Teen suspect recounts night of deadly movie theater shooting
More News
Top Video
Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt
Six-year-old youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Burglary suspect crashes into building after chase
Houston's water parks: What you need to know
More Video