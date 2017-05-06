DIY braces are a thing -- but not a good one

Medical professionals are coming out in full force against the DIY braces trend.Doctors say they've seen an increase in patients who have tried the at-home braces, which have recently gained traction on social media. Teens have made videos showing attempts to correct their smile using rubber bands and paper clips.But going the cheap route can cause serious infection and damage to the teeth and gums that could end up costing significantly more than traditional braces in the long run, doctors caution."In the end, you'll be paying double to correct all of the mistakes that you've made," said Dr. Nancy Rose."When you make a visit to the orthodontist to make a repair, sometimes the damage is not repairable," added Dr. Dewayne McCamish with the American Association of Orthodontists.