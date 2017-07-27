HEALTH & FITNESS

Designer dimples are the latest cosmetic trend among millennials

EMBED </>More Videos

Designer dimples are the latest cosmetic trend among millennials: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 26, 2017. (WPVI)

Dimples are a facial feature many adore and are the natural, darling indents many celebrities have become famous for.

Now, they're the latest must have smile accessories that plastic surgeons are creating for a price.

Designer dimples are apparently now all the rage with millennials.

Having a professional create the holes in your cheeks will set you back anywhere from $800 to $2,500.

Doctors are showing off the "natural" dimpling that mother nature or your DNA denied you.

Dimpleplasty, as it's called, is minimally invasive, can be done in less than 24 hours, and only requires local anesthesia.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckbig talkerstrendingplastic surgery
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Save money on back-to-school sports physicals
Researcher wants your earwax and dirty armpits
Health officials find probable Zika infection in Texas
How 20 million mosquitoes should be a good thing
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Harris County Sheriff's deputy found dead in home
Rapper Z-Ro appears in court on assault charge
Health Museum gets big-time national affiliation
Moving closer to Highway 288 toll lane reality
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol
Man dies after spinning Ohio fair ride malfunctions
Could Sean Spicer dance his way onto DWTS?
Uber charging customers to return lost items
Show More
Caught on camera: Orca whale attacks fishing boat
Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Ohio State Fair tragedy: Other major accidents on rides
Man insists 'everything' bagel, not drugs, led to positive test
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
More News
Top Video
Health Museum gets big-time national affiliation
Whata-surprise! Whataburger throws party for grandpa
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
Uber charging customers to return lost items
More Video