Kingwood (Metro Park and Ride) - 3210 W. Lake Houston Parkway - Kingwood 77339

South Central Police Station - 2202 St. Emanuel - Houston 77003

Westside Police Station - 3203 S Dairy Ashford Rd - Houston 77082

Clear Lake Police Station - 2855 Bay Area Blvd. - Houston 77058

South Gessner Police Station - 8605 Westplace Dr. - Houston 77071

North Police Station - 9455 W. Montgomery - Houston 77088

Gather up those old prescriptions -- it's time to get rid of them!The Houston Police Department is working with the DEA to collect unwanted prescriptions for the 13th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back on Saturday.The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Authorities advise against flushing old prescriptions down the toilet, which can create safety and health hazards.Previous events have removed more than 4.1 million pounds of prescriptions from circulation, according to the DEA.HPD is operating collection drives at the following locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday:For more collection locations, go to DEA.gov