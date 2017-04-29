HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Gather up those old prescriptions -- it's time to get rid of them!
The Houston Police Department is working with the DEA to collect unwanted prescriptions for the 13th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back on Saturday.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Authorities advise against flushing old prescriptions down the toilet, which can create safety and health hazards.
Previous events have removed more than 4.1 million pounds of prescriptions from circulation, according to the DEA.
HPD is operating collection drives at the following locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday:
- Kingwood (Metro Park and Ride) - 3210 W. Lake Houston Parkway - Kingwood 77339
- South Central Police Station - 2202 St. Emanuel - Houston 77003
- Westside Police Station - 3203 S Dairy Ashford Rd - Houston 77082
- Clear Lake Police Station - 2855 Bay Area Blvd. - Houston 77058
- South Gessner Police Station - 8605 Westplace Dr. - Houston 77071
- North Police Station - 9455 W. Montgomery - Houston 77088
For more collection locations, go to DEA.gov.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff