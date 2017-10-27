HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Gather up those old prescriptions -- it's time to get rid of them!
The Houston Police Department and several other local agencies are working with the DEA to collect unwanted prescriptions for National Prescription Drug Take Back on Saturday.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Authorities advise against flushing old prescriptions down the toilet, which can create safety and health hazards.
Previous events have removed more than 4.1 million pounds of prescriptions from circulation, according to the DEA.
DEA is operating collection drives at the following locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday:
- Baytown Police Department - 3200 N. Main, Baytown, Texas 77521
- Bellaire City Hall - 7008 S. Rice, Bellaire, Texas 77401
- Brenham Police Department - 1800 Longwood Drive, Brenham, Texas 77833
- Church of Champions - 12922 Cutten Road, Houston, Texas 77066
- Conroe Police Department - 2300 Plantation Drive, Conroe, Texas 77303
- Cyfair Volunteer Fire Department, Station 11 - 18134 West Road, Cypress, Texas 77433
- Deer Park Police Department - 2911 Center Street, Deer Park, Texas 77536
- Dickinson Police Department - 4000 Liggio, Dickinson, Texas 77539
- El Campo Police Department - 303 E. Jackson, El Campo, Texas 77437
- Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office - Gus George Academy - 1521 Eugene Heimann Cr, Richmond, Texas 77469
- Fort Bend ISD Administration Building - 16431 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas 77479
- Fulshear Police Department - 29370 McKinnon Road, Fulshear, Texas 77441
- Harris County Constable, Precinct 8 - 16602 Diana Lane, Houston, Texas 77062
- Harris County Courthouse Annex - 10851 Scarsdale Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77089
- Harris County Household Hazardous Collection Facility - 6900 Hahl Road, Houston, Texas 77040
- Harris County Sheriff's Office - 23828 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, Texas 77375
- Harris County Sheriff's Office - 5202 Aldine Mail Route, Houston, Texas 77039
- Hope Lutheran Church - 1804 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, Texas 77546
- Houston Community College/Coalition of Substance Abuse - 1010 W. Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, Texas 77043
- Houston Police Department - Clear Lake Station, 2855 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, Texas 77058
- Houston Police Department - North Station, 9455 W. Montgomery Rd, Houston, Texas 77088
- Houston Police Department - South Central Station, 2202 St. Emanuel St, Houston, Texas 77003
- Houston Police Department - South Gessner, 8605 Westplace Dr, Houston, Texas 77071
- Houston Police Department - Westside Command, 3203 S. Dairy Ashford, Houston, Texas 77082
- Huntsville High School - 515 FM 2821, Huntsville, Texas 77320
- Jackson County Sheriff's Office - 115 West Main St, Edna, Texas 77957
- Jersey Village Police Department - 16401 Lakeview Drive, Jersey Village, Texas 77040
- Katy ISD Law Enforcement Center - 20370 Franz Rd, Katy, Texas 77449
- Kemah City Hall - 1401 Texas 146, Kemah, Texas 77565
- Klein ISD Police Department - 7407 Louetta Rd, Spring, Texas 77379
- League City Police Department Public Safety Building- 555 W. Walker St., League City, Texas 77573
- Lufkin Police Department - 300 East Shepherd Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901
- Manvel Police Department - 6615 N. Masters (CR 1128), Manvel, Texas 77578
- Metro Park N Ride, 3210 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood, Texas 77345
- Missouri City Police Department - 3849 Cartwright Road, Missouri City, Texas 77459
- Montgomery County Precinct 4 - County Annex Building, 21130 US Hwy 59, New Caney, Texas 77357
- Montgomery High School - 22825 Highway 105 W, Montgomery, Texas 77356
- Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office - 2306 Douglass Highway, Nacogdoches, Texas 75964
- Reflective Bay Park @ Shadow Creek - 12115 S. Clear Lake Loop, Pearland, Texas 77581
- Richwood Police Department - 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd, Richwood, Texas 77531
- Sealy Police Department - 1320 Rexville Road, Sealy, Texas 77474
- Shenandoah City Hall - 29955 IH-45 North, Shenandoah, Texas 77381
- Spring ISD Police Department - 210 N. Forest Blvd, Houston, Texas 77090
- Stella Roberts Recycling Center - 5800 Magnolia, Pearland, Texas 77584
- Taylor Lake Village City Hall - 500 Kirby Road, Taylor Lake Village, Texas 77589
- The Summit -1838 E. Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, Texas 77503
- The Woodlands Township - 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas 77381(front parking lot)
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office - 101 N. Glass St, Victoria, Texas 77901
- Webster Fire Station - 18300 Highway 3, Webster, Texas 77598
- West University Public Works - 3800 Milton, West University, Texas 77005
For more collection locations, go to DEA.gov.
