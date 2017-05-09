HEALTH & FITNESS

Scientists closer to cure for baldness and graying hair, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

A recently published study indicated that scientists may be getting closer to finding a cure to baldness or graying hair.

DALLAS --
Scientists may be closer to developing a cream to cure baldness or stop hair from turning gray, according to a recently published study.

The study conducted by UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas said the scientists made the discovery by accident while researching how certain cancer tumors form.

Researchers said they found that a protein called KROX 20, commonly associated with nerve development, turned on in skin cells that become the hair shaft.

The cells produce a protein called stem cell factor, which was essential for hair color.

When scientists deleted the stem cell factor gene in the hair cells of mice, their fur turned white.

When scientists deleted the other protein KROX 20, no hair grew and the mice became bald.

The study, published in the Genes and Development Journal, can be read here.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthhairgray hairstudyresearchu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Facts about mental health
DIY braces are a thing -- but not a good one
World Ovarian Cancer Day: Know your symptoms
Soccer mom workout: Add fitness into your busy schedule
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
9th grader released from jail after threats to school
Neighbor shoots intruders who tied up family in NE Houston
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
Judge agrees to toss Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction
FIRST ON 13: Shirtless man steals deputy constable's SUV
Who do you want as an 'American Idol' judge?
Hurricane Preparedness 101: What you need in your kit
Show More
High school senior cyberstalked by friend's dad
VIDEO: Bystanders lift vehicle off child in SW Philadelphia
Richard Simmons sues over National Enquirer stories
Poor Pikachu has deflating performance
Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year
More News
Top Video
9th grader released from jail after threats to school
Hurricane Preparedness 101: What you need in your kit
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
At 70, 'Grandma Shirley' finally gets degree
More Video