HEALTH & FITNESS

Couple loses more than 100 lbs combined

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple uses cheap and easy way to lose a combined 115 pounds (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A summer photo had Brittney Ford questioning her eating habits.

"I hated the way I looked, I didn't want that for a family photo," Brittney said.
EMBED More News Videos

Couple loses more than 100 pounds combined



She knew the chips and queso and cookie dough ice cream were not good daily options for her family of four and it was also affecting her husband, Jeremy.

"I have been overweight for a long time," she said.

But it wasn't until Jeremy saw Brittney drop from a size 12 to a size 4 that he jumped on a lifestyle change!

"After seeing how successful she was for so long I was like I need to try something, I need to make a difference for my family," Jeremy said.

The couple joined Weight Watchers and learned how to lose weight the old fashioned way.

The Weight Watchers app was less than 20 bucks a month and kept track of their points. Jeremy even earned a free month.

"I think I was on the program for nine months, but I paid for eight," Jeremy said.

Jeremey lost 76 pounds and Brittney lost 39, totaling 115 between the two of them.

"It's a really neat place to be in our marriage because he is motivating me," Brittney said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthweightweight losslifestyleHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Green LED lights used to treat migraine pain in new study
Newborn dies after developing meningitis from herpes virus
New U of H study says leave your shoes at the front door
'Body builder to body lover' hopes to inspire others
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Head-on crash kills 2 and injures 3 in east Harris Co.
Eastbound Westheimer blocked after pedestrian struck
Biker uses helmet in Brazos Co. road rage attack
Woman in miniskirt sparks outrage
Man once charged in Josue Flores' murder walks free
Green LED lights used to treat migraine pain in new study
Family of 5 kicked off JetBlue flight seeks answer
Stampeding bison stop traffic
Show More
Dogs invade NRG at the World Series of Dog Shows
Pricey shoes: $800 Birkenstocks now available
Rabid bat bites woman near Buffalo Bayou
Company pulls girls makeup after I-Team finds asbestos
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
More News
Top Video
Pricey shoes: $800 Birkenstocks now available
Dogs invade NRG at the World Series of Dog Shows
Head-on crash kills 2 and injures 3 in east Harris Co.
Eastbound Westheimer blocked after pedestrian struck
More Video