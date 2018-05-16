Couple 'adopts' frozen 14-year-old embryo

  • LIVE VIDEO Former Cub Scout leader accused of indecency with a child
BELLEVUE, Nebraska --
A Nebraska couple jokingly says their daughter "is 2 going on 14."

David and Jenny Hancock wanted to make their fertility struggles public, in order to help other couples who want to have a family.

"It wasn't until a year into marriage we found out we couldn't have children. Adoption was always something we wanted to pursue," Jenny Hancock said to KETV.
Their 2-year-old daughter Kate came from an embryo that had been frozen for 14 years at minus 321 degrees.

The embryo was adopted through a non-profit, Christian-based, embryo donation center.

Embryos such as the one the Hancocks adopted come from donors who may have stored them, but later decided to turn them over for adoption.
