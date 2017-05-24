ConBody: Ex-convicts teach prison-style bootcamp workout

A new fitness phenomenon is taking Manhattan by storm thanks to an unlikely exercise guru: an ex-con.Coss Marte was sentenced to four to seven years in prison for various drug offenses back in 2009, but instead of wallowing in self-pity, Marte got to work, dropping 70 pounds in six months by working out in his 9 x 6 cell.He also started training other inmates with his body weight-only techniques.When he got out, Marte had a mission: bring prison-style bootcamp to the masses.The former felon now has a studio called ConBody, an online video streaming service, and six instructors who are all ex-cons themselves.The studio, which has a mess hall, faux cells and a prison bus, offers classes with names like Lock Down Wednesday, done behind bars.After you do your time, you take a mugshot and are released back into society.Though ConBody may seem like inmate exploitation, Marte says his mission is really to bridge the gap between young professionals and ex-cons who are turning their lives around.