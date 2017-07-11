The most widely consumed beverage in the world has now been linked to a lower risk of dying thanks to new studies.A pair of large-scale studies in the United States and in Europe found that coffee drinking is associated with an up to a 20-percent lower risk of dying from any cause.The approximately 16-year European study found a significant decrease in mortality in heavy coffee drinkers compared to non-drinkers.The American study found that as little as one cup of coffee a day had benefits of lowering risk of death.It's currently not clear what exactly it is about coffee that links it to lower death rates.