HEALTH & FITNESS

New studies link coffee drinking to lower risk of dying

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
The most widely consumed beverage in the world has now been linked to a lower risk of dying thanks to new studies.

A pair of large-scale studies in the United States and in Europe found that coffee drinking is associated with an up to a 20-percent lower risk of dying from any cause.

The approximately 16-year European study found a significant decrease in mortality in heavy coffee drinkers compared to non-drinkers.

The American study found that as little as one cup of coffee a day had benefits of lowering risk of death.

It's currently not clear what exactly it is about coffee that links it to lower death rates.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthcoffeestudyhealth
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Mapping children's brains could help pinpoint disorders
Lose weight in just 15 minutes with T-Tapp
Wife hides kidney donor surprise on baseball card
5 moves to a better butt
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Another round of afternoon downpours
Mom of Sandra Bland talks move to Waller County
Few clues after third razor blade incident in Huntsville
Family believes loved one shot to death in SW Houston
Records: Public works director made payments to trustee
Trump Jr. on Russia meeting: 'If it's what you say I love it'
Woman wanted for shooting into car and killing man
Show More
Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run in N. Harris Co.
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
JJ Watt shirt collection now available
Teen dies after being struck by falling bullet during holiday
Alleged DWI driver crashes into 'Fixer Upper' house
More News
Photos
2 child sex crime fugitives wanted by Crime Stoppers
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
More Photos