Charlie Gard, baby at focus of a legal health battle, has died

Charlie Gard, the baby at center of dispute between his parents and hospital over experimental treatment, has died, a family spokesperson says.

Charlie suffered from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease, and could not breathe unassisted.

The high-profile case revolved around the family's wish to seek medical treatment for Charlie in the United States. The London children's hospital opposed that, saying it would not help and would cause Charlie suffering.

British courts and the European Court of Human Rights sided with the hospital in a string of hearings since March. The parents abandoned their bid for the experimental treatment on Monday, saying that time had run out for Charlie. They said they accept that his condition has deteriorated to the point where the experimental treatment would not work.

The case drew international attention after Charlie's parents received support from Pope Francis, U.S. President Donald Trump and some members of the U.S. Congress.

U.S.-based anti-abortion activists flew to London to support Charlie's parents, and the case became a flashpoint for opposing views on health care funding, medical intervention, the role of the state and the rights of the child.
