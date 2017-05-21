HEALTH & FITNESS

Can a plastic tool improve the appearance of cellulite?

Monday on Eyewitness News at 10, Rebecca Spera will follow two local women as they try a cellulite treatment sweeping the internet. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For years, women have tried everything to get rid of cellulite. From strict diets to extreme exercise routines, everybody claims to have their own cellulite treatment routine. But could a simple tool be all we really need to improve the appearance of our thighs?

Enter the FasciaBlaster. Designed by health and wellness guru Ashley Black, the simple tool is essentially a plastic stick with claws originally designed to assist massage therapists and chiropractors as they fight pain and tightness caused by distorted fascia, connective tissue found in the body.

Almost by accident, the FasciaBlaster took on a new life as a popular cellulite treatment, and the photos in the video above show the success stories from Black's test group.

But does it really work outside of an official FasciaBlaster test group?

Monday night on Eyewitness News at 10, we put the much-hyped FasciaBlaster to the test. Join Rebecca Spera as she follows two local women who tried the FasciaBlaster for a month and talks with local experts about the tool.

