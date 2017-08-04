MIRROR MIRROR

Mirror Mirror: How to burn calories while your kids have fun in the sun

These moves will help you burn calories as your kids have fun in the sun. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mother of two, personal trainer Courtney Wyckoff knows as well as anybody how difficult it is to find time to work out, so she posts videos on her website, MommaStrong.com, to help women get their workouts in when time is tight.

The summer months are extra difficult, especially when the kids want to play in the pool. Instead of just sitting there, Wyckoff recommends doing exercises right at the edge of the pool -- you can watch the kids and burn calories at the same time.

When you're working out poolside, be aware of slippery surfaces and bad posture! Keeping your pelvis back will not only make your belly look better, it will help your core get stronger, and it will ground your feet into the slippery surface. You might actually want to wear sneakers.

  • Jumping jacks: Bracing the belly to the spine and keeping a long spine, do one minute of jumping jacks to work your belly and get your cardio in.
  • Plank jacks: Take the jacks to the ground with your hands at the edge of the pool so you can still see the kids. Get into a plank position and jump your feet in and out.
  • Single-leg step backs with arms up and flexed: Start on your right side. Bring your right leg back into a lunge and step back up. The entire time, keep your arms flexed in a field goal position with good posture. Repeat on the left side.
  • Low jacks: Get your booty down in a squat and do the jumping jack motion with arms like door openers.


Do each exercise for a minute. Then, Wyckoff said to have some fun and dive in!

