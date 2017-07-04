Brain-eating amoebas: 8 things you need to know

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1757177" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FDA changes guidelines for nasal irrigation systems

Reports about brain-eating amoeba might have you looking twice at swimming during the warmer months of the year, but it doesn't have to ruin your plans.Here are some facts you can use to protect yourself from infection--and misinformation:can cause primary amebic meningoencephalitis if you are exposed to them. While infections are rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control, these organisms are typically found in warm freshwater, including lakes, rivers and hot springs, in addition to soil.In very rare instances, the CDC says pool water that is not adequately treated with chlorine, and even heated and contaminated tap water can also lead to infections.The CDC says people are getting sick from water entering the nostrils. The amoeba then travels to the brain, where it causes PAM.Here are the most common symptoms for those infected with brain-eating amoebas:Out of 143 documented cases of PAM in the U.S., only four patients survived, including one victim in 1978, two children diagnosed in 2013, and one other victim in 2016.Doctors have credited aggressive management of brain swelling and an investigational breast cancer and anti-leishmania drug, miltefosine, for saving lives.Because of the rarity of the infection and difficulty in its detection, the CDC says three out of four diagnoses are only made after an autopsy.There is a common misconception that drinking water could lead to PAM, but the CDC says swallowing water contaminated withdoes not cause the illness.While officials stress that these infections are very rare, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself: