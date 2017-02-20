HEALTH & FITNESS

Blood drive scheduled for Katy teen battling cancer

KATY (KTRK) --
Cane Island will host a platelet blood drive benefitting Katy teen, Phoebe Fuschak, on Saturday, February 25 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Phoebe, 16, suffers from acute myeloid leukemia, a condition characterized by the rapid growth of abnormal white blood cells that build up in the bone marrow and interfere with the production of normal blood cells. She was first diagnosed at age 12.

When a Cane Island resident spread word about Phoebe's condition to their neighbors, several decided to get involved.

Those interested in participating in the platelet blood drive benefiting Phoebe Fuschak can schedule a donation time here. The drive will take place at the Cane Island Amenity Village, 2100 Cane Island Parkway.

Phoebe currently is being treated at MD Anderson Cancer Center where patients undergoing treatment can experience a drop in platelets, blood cells critical for clotting. Without a platelet transfusion, cancer patients can face life-threatening conditions.

Patients at MD Anderson require approximately 600 units of life-saving platelets every day.

According to the American Red Cross, every 30 seconds someone in the U.S. needs platelets and more than one million platelet transfusions are given to patients in need each year. Moreover, since platelets must be used within five days, new donors are needed every day.
