After a rare surgery in Park Ridge, an 11-month-old girl is now back with her family in Africa.Baby Dominique returned to her parents in the Ivory Coast late last week after spending more than two months in Chicago.She was born with the remnants of a conjoined twin still attached to her neck and back.It took a team of five surgeons at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge to remove the mass.Doctors say they expect Dominique to make a full recovery.