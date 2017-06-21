HEALTH & FITNESS

Are you applying spray-on sunscreen wrong? If so, you can still burn

EMBED </>More Videos

Nina Pineda reports on how to effectively apply sunscreen this summer.

NEW YORK --
There can be many aspects to consider when choosing a sunscreen for the family. The ingredients, the SPF and how often to reapply, should all be considered when protecting your loved ones from the sun.

According to Consumer Reports, how you apply sunscreen may be equally as important. Specifically, if you aren't applying spray sunscreens correctly, you can still get burned.

RELATED: 5 Facts About Sunscreen You Probably Didn't Know

"The problem isn't with the spray sunscreens themselves, it's just that most people don't apply them correctly," said Trisha Calvo, Consumer Reports health editor.

Doing a quick spray around your body with sunscreen may seem convenient, but it isn't enough. Consumer Reports' testing of sunscreens found that great care needs to be taken to ensure skin is properly covered. Proper spray sunscreen technique is to hold the nozzle close to the skin and spray until skin glistens. Then, rub the sunscreen in for more even coverage.

"I'm sure everybody has seen a parent, running after their child at the beach or the pool, spraying behind them," Calvo said. "But that's not an effective way to protect your skin."

While applying sunscreen, be sure not to inhale it, as the mist can cause lung irritation. This is why Consumer Reports recommends not using spray sunscreen on kids. If you do use sprays on children, spray the sunscreen into your hands and then rub onto the skin.

Spray sunscreens aren't very economical either. Since some of the mist goes into the air instead of the skin, you end up using more sunscreen and subsequently spending more money.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthconsumer reportssunscreenskin cancersummerchildren
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Yoga as effective for back pain as physical therapy
Man with ALS selling pickles to raise money for a cure
Nose job? Only takes 5 mins
Study: Coconut oil isn't healthy
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Cindy appears to be closing in on Sabine Pass
Boy dies on Alabama coast struck by a log in storm surge
Pilot ejects himself from burning F-16
1 arrested after officer stabbed at Michigan airport
13 men accused of trying to meet children for sex
'Affluenza' teen's mom violated bond, prosecutors say
Houston joins federal lawsuit against sanctuary city bill
Show More
4 killed after fiery crash in Waller Co.
Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula
Storm preparations underway in Galveston
Aramco Half Marathon sells out for 2018
Crazy video: Runaway bus rolls slams into church
More News
Top Video
Worst storms in Houston's history
Win a canoe at this Tropical Storm Cindy watch party!
Houston joins federal lawsuit against sanctuary city bill
Why you shouldn't swim in flood waters
More Video